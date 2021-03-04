Left Menu

Cal HC seeks Chhatradhar Mahato case records from NIA court by Thursday evening

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:35 IST
The Calcutta High Court directed a special NIA court here to send the entire case records relating to former leader of Maoist-backed People's Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA) Chhatradhar Mahato to the High Court by Thursday evening.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed that the case records be placed before it by Friday.

It directed the special NIA court to send the entire case records through a special messenger ''so that it could reach this court by this evening''.

The NIA court was also directed to ensure that the file is appropriately flagged and requisite index prepared and kept for easy perusal of the records.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had moved an appeal before the high court challenging a lower court order restraining the agency from arresting Mahato, in connection with the murder of a local CPI(M) leader in 2009 at Lalgarh, which was then a hotbed of Maoist activities in the Jangalmahal area of West Bengal.

The agency had moved the special court seeking orders for custodial interrogation of Mahato in connection with the killing of the CPI(M) leader.

Mahato had failed to appear before the special NIA court on a number of occasions citing various reasons through his lawyer.

After Mahato failed to appear before the NIA court, the special court on November 18 asked Mahato to appear before it on December 18, while directing that the NIA would not arrest him in the meantime.

The NIA has accused Mahato under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, apart from waging war against the country.

Mahato was arrested on September 26, 2009, from present-day Jhargram district for an attempt on the life of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in Kantapahari area of Paschim medinipur district on November 2, 2008.

He was released from prison in February, 2020 after having served a 10-year sentence in connection with the abortive bid on the life of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and several other cases of bombing and landmine blasts.

Mahato was inducted into the Trinamool Congress state committee in July last.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

