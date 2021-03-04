Left Menu

Israeli minister sticks to Iran ''environmental terror'' claim

The Israeli military, foreign ministry and prime ministers office also have not commented on Gamliels claims.Iranian officials have not publicly acknowledged the allegation or responded to requests for comment.More than 1,000 tons of tar are estimated to have washed onto Israels Mediterranean coastline last month, causing extensive environmental damage and forcing the closure of beaches to the public.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:43 IST
Israeli minister sticks to Iran ''environmental terror'' claim
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel's environmental protection minister on Thursday stood by her allegation that a crude oil spill in the eastern Mediterranean last month was an intentional attack by Iran but provided no evidence for her claim. Defense officials remained silent about the charge by Gila Gamliel, a junior minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, who on Wednesday announced that she had concluded the Iranian government deliberately spilled tons of crude oil into the sea in an attempt to damage Israel's marine ecosystem. Asked in an interview on Army Radio on Thursday whether she could prove the spill was an intentional attack, Gamliel doubled down. ''To say that this isn't terrorism, that it was an accident, is an inappropriate approach to the incident," she said.

The investigation determined the ship was smuggling oil from Iran to Syria when the spill occurred in early February.

"The fact that no one knew about the ship that smuggled crude oil from Iran to Syria, that dumped oil and turned off its radar is a failure that needs to be investigated,'' she said. She said that Israel's Defense Ministry "had to give explanations." The ministry did not have any immediate comment. The Israeli military, foreign ministry and prime minister's office also have not commented on Gamliel's claims.

Iranian officials have not publicly acknowledged the allegation or responded to requests for comment.

More than 1,000 tons of tar are estimated to have washed onto Israel's Mediterranean coastline last month, causing extensive environmental damage and forcing the closure of beaches to the public. Israel's Nature and Parks Authority has called the incident one of Israel's worst environmental disasters. The clean-up is expected to take months. On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Ministry identified the ship it believed was responsible for the February 1 oil spill as the the Panama-flagged, formerly Libyan-owned tanker named Emerald. Ministry officials investigating the incident said it was unclear whether the spill was deliberate or accidental, but said they received no warning about the incident until tar started washing up on shore weeks later. Ami Daniel, CEO of Windward, a maritime shipping intelligence company that was involved in the investigation, told The Associated Press that several aspects about the Emerald's behaviour — from shutting off its transmitters, to irregular traffic and ownership irregularities — breached US and British standards and pointed to the vessel's involvement in smuggling oil from Iran in violation of international sanctions. "All risk indicators are consistent with the deceptive shipping practices at a very high likelihood that this is an Iranian operation to provide crude oil into Syria," he said but declined to comment on whether the spill may have been an intentional attack.

Gamliel's office declined requests for clarification. But in an English language statement, she said "Iran is operating terrorism by damaging the environment." Israel accuses archenemy Iran of developing nuclear weapons, a charge Iran denies. Israel also cites Iran's support for hostile militant groups across the region — such as the Palestinian Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah — and its military presence in neighboring Syria. Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes on targets connected to Iran and its proxies in Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis in Latin America made worse by poverty, inequality, U.N. agency says

Latin America and the Caribbean countries in the throes of the coronavirus crisis will only see their problems made worse by festering inequality, poverty and an ailing social safety net, a United Nations agency said on Thursday.The Economi...

HC asks I&B min to file report on action taken against channels on Rakul Preet’s complaint

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to file a status report on the action taken against various TV channels which are not members of the News Broadcasting Standards Association NBSA for allege...

Syria sees COVID-19 spike but grim state of economy limits lockdown options

Syria has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections since mid-February but lockdown options remain limited due to the countrys dire economic situation, a member of the countrys coronavirus advisory committee said on Thursday. Starting Februa...

Novartis joins CureVac's vaccine contractor line-up

German biotech firm CureVac has enlisted Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis to help produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, boosting a network of contract manufacturers ahead of results from a pivotal trial.Novartis plans to manufacture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021