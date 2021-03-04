Left Menu

Poland does not plan to buy Russian vaccine, says minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-03-2021
Poland does not plan to buy Russian vaccine, says minister
Poland does not plan to buy the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, the prime minister's top aide said on Thursday.

"When it comes to the Russian vaccine, we do not plan to buy such a vaccine, but when it comes to the Chinese vaccine, we are analysing this issue ... no decisions have been made on this matter," Michal Dworczyk told a news conference.

