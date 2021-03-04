Poland does not plan to buy Russian vaccine, says minister

Poland does not plan to buy Russian vaccine, says ministerReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:49 IST
Poland does not plan to buy the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, the prime minister's top aide said on Thursday.
"When it comes to the Russian vaccine, we do not plan to buy such a vaccine, but when it comes to the Chinese vaccine, we are analysing this issue ... no decisions have been made on this matter," Michal Dworczyk told a news conference.
