'Benchmark disability certificate' will be required for postal ballot under PwD category: EC

Those willing to avail postal ballot facility to cast vote under the people with disabilities (PwD) category will have to submit ''benchmark disability certificate'' along with their application forms, the Election Commission has said.

In its revised guidelines issued in February, days before announcing polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the Commission told the chief electoral officers in states that those seeking to avail postal ballot facility under the PwD category have to submit a copy of ''benchmark disability certificate specified by the concerned appropriate government under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016'' along with their application forms.

There have been complaints of misuse of the facility.

An official explained that this postal ballot facility is different from the one extended to service voters. Here, those willing to use the facility have to fill up a form. Officials then carry the ballot to the residence of such voters and videograph the voting process to ensure transparency.

Voting for five assembly elections would begin on March 27, the Election Commission had announced, with West Bengal set to hold eight-phase polls and Assam three. Counting for all the seats will be held on May 2.

