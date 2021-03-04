Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:06 IST
ED attaches Rs 80 lakh assets of I-T Dept officer under PMLA

Assets worth about Rs 80 lakh of an Income Tax Department officer have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets against him, the Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday.

Three immovable properties located in Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow districts in Uttar Pradesh and bank deposits of Abhishek Tripathi, working in the rank of Income Tax Officer (ITO) in the department, have been attached.

The ED case, filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), against Tripathi and his family members is based on an FIR and chargesheet filed by the Bengaluru office of the latter agency.

''Tripathi, during the period between December 29, 2008-April 28, 2016, has misused his official position to enter into a number of suspicious transactions and acquired huge movable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of members of his family, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income,'' the ED alleged in a statement.

The total value of the attached properties is Rs 79.70 lakh, it said.

