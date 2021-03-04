Left Menu

China's top political advisory body starts annual session; Parliament to begin session on Friday

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:08 IST
China's top political advisory body starts annual session; Parliament to begin session on Friday

China's top political advisory body started its annual session on Thursday, a day ahead of the politically-significant meeting of its Parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC).

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held at the Great Hall of the People.

Known as the two sessions, the CPPCC and NPC with over 5,000 members hold the meetings with full membership once a year to pass various new legislations.

Last year, the two sessions were held in May instead of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, only the Beijing-based foreign correspondents were invited to cover the proceedings mostly through video links due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, the politically-significant annual Parliament season is being held amidst mounting political and economic challenges in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and the growing adversity with the US over a host of issues including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

The gathering of China's political elite is taking place ahead of this year's centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and increasingly assertive leadership of President Xi.

On Friday, Premier Li Keqiang will release his annual work report which would reveal the state of the economy amid COVID-19 and the government’s target for this year’s GDP.

During this year's meeting, the NPC, often described as a rubber stamp Parliament for its routine approval of the CPC proposals, is set to endorse the 14th Five Year plan and the plan for Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

While the 14th Five-Year plan envisages a massive overhaul of the country's domestic market to boost consumption in order to reduce China's reliance on shrinking export markets, the Vision 2035 visualises a long-term plan, reflecting the development vision outlined by President Xi.

China's status as the world's factory has been affected by declining global markets and the trade war initiated by former US president Donald Trump. His successor Joe Biden has continued with Trump's move to ban Chinese tech firms like Huawei, TikTok, and restrictions on exports of semiconductor chips to China, deepening the technology conflict between the top two world economies.

The relations between the US and China are at an all-time low.

The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter confrontation over various issues, including trade, the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the communist giant's aggressive military moves in the disputed South China Sea and human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Correspondents covering the events should undergo coronavirus tests every day before attending the events.

Though China is exporting its coronavirus vaccines to different countries, the Chinese leadership is yet to get vaccinated. Reports say delegates attending the Parliament sessions were being inoculated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., UK tariff truce allows talks to end aircraft subsidy dispute-Boeing

U.S. planemaker Boeing Co welcomed a decision by Britain and the United States to suspend retaliatory tariffs, saying it would allow serious negotiations to proceed on resolving a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.A negotiated se...

UK's Johnson says 'horrified' by Myanmar violence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was horrified by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and he called for a restoration of democracy.Im horrified by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and the killing of pro-democr...

Coronavirus crisis in Latin America made worse by poverty, inequality, U.N. agency says

Latin America and the Caribbean countries in the throes of the coronavirus crisis will only see their problems made worse by festering inequality, poverty and an ailing social safety net, a United Nations agency said on Thursday.The Economi...

HC asks I&B min to file report on action taken against channels on Rakul Preet’s complaint

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to file a status report on the action taken against various TV channels which are not members of the News Broadcasting Standards Association NBSA for allege...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021