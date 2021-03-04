China's top political advisory body starts annual session; Parliament to begin session on Friday

China's top political advisory body started its annual session on Thursday, a day ahead of the politically-significant meeting of its Parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC).

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held at the Great Hall of the People.

Known as the two sessions, the CPPCC and NPC with over 5,000 members hold the meetings with full membership once a year to pass various new legislations.

Last year, the two sessions were held in May instead of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, only the Beijing-based foreign correspondents were invited to cover the proceedings mostly through video links due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, the politically-significant annual Parliament season is being held amidst mounting political and economic challenges in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and the growing adversity with the US over a host of issues including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

The gathering of China's political elite is taking place ahead of this year's centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and increasingly assertive leadership of President Xi.

On Friday, Premier Li Keqiang will release his annual work report which would reveal the state of the economy amid COVID-19 and the government’s target for this year’s GDP.

During this year's meeting, the NPC, often described as a rubber stamp Parliament for its routine approval of the CPC proposals, is set to endorse the 14th Five Year plan and the plan for Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

While the 14th Five-Year plan envisages a massive overhaul of the country's domestic market to boost consumption in order to reduce China's reliance on shrinking export markets, the Vision 2035 visualises a long-term plan, reflecting the development vision outlined by President Xi.

China's status as the world's factory has been affected by declining global markets and the trade war initiated by former US president Donald Trump. His successor Joe Biden has continued with Trump's move to ban Chinese tech firms like Huawei, TikTok, and restrictions on exports of semiconductor chips to China, deepening the technology conflict between the top two world economies.

The relations between the US and China are at an all-time low.

The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter confrontation over various issues, including trade, the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the communist giant's aggressive military moves in the disputed South China Sea and human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Correspondents covering the events should undergo coronavirus tests every day before attending the events.

Though China is exporting its coronavirus vaccines to different countries, the Chinese leadership is yet to get vaccinated. Reports say delegates attending the Parliament sessions were being inoculated.

