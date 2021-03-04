AAP MLA seeks naming of road, school after slain Sikh cop Sandeep Dhaliwal

Rebel AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday urged the Punjab government to name a road and a school in his constituency after a slain Indian-American Sikh police officer killed last year in the US in the line of duty.

For naming a road and a school after Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal who was gunned down in the line of duty during a routine traffic stop in Houston in 2019. Khaira made the request in the Punjab assembly.

During the question hour, Khaira urged Punjab PWD and Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla to name a road and a government school in his Bholath constituency in Punjab's Kapurthala district.

He said the panchayat of the Dhaliwal Bet village which falls in his Bholath assembly segment has already passed a resolution to this effect.

Dhaliwal Bet is the ancestral village of Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal had migrated to the US in 1995 from Dhaliwal Bet village.

He was the first Sikh police officer to serve in the Harris County Sheriff's Office in the USA and was killed in the line of duty in 2019. The US Senate last year in December too had unanimously passed a law to name a post office in Houston after Dhaliwal.

