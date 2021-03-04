Left Menu

Bystander's baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting

The driver did not stop, crashed and then ran to a gas station, where a woman was outside her vehicle pumping gas, Finner said.The man jumped into the womans vehicle and a responding officer saw that he had a gun. The name of the man who was killed was not immediately released, but Finner said he was about 30 years old.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:22 IST
Bystander's baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting

A shooting by a police officer in Houston critically wounded a baby and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies, authorities said.

Officers tried to pull over a black Mercedes about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday because the car had been connected to several aggravated robberies, Houston Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said. The driver did not stop, crashed and then ran to a gas station, where a woman was outside her vehicle pumping gas, Finner said.

The man jumped into the woman's vehicle and a responding officer saw that he had a gun. The officer opened fire, killing the man but also striking a 1-year-old child that was in the backseat, Finner said.

The officer did not know the child was in the vehicle, Finner said.

“Pray for this 1-year-old and that mother,'' he said. ''Can you imagine pumping gas and having to go through this?” The officer who opened fire will be paid on administrative leave pending an investigation, he said. The name of the man who was killed was not immediately released, but Finner said he was about 30 years old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga gets COVID-19 vaccine

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.Zoramthanga announced this on his official twitter handle.Took my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 04.03.2021 a...

Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol

The Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the US Capitol for another two months, The Associated Press has learned. Defence officials say the new proposal is being reviewed by the Pe...

Capitol police ask National Guard to stay for two more months- official

Capitol police have asked the Pentagon to extend the National Guards mission to protect the Capitol for an additional two months, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the formal...

Pak PM Imran Khan lashes out at Opposition for making mockery of democracy

Under mounting pressure to resign, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lashed out at the grand Opposition alliance for making a mockery of democracy and said that he will never let the corrupt off the hook.Khan made the remarks d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021