Van catches fire in Chhatarpur district

A pick-up van carrying iron material caught fire in Gulganj area, 35 km from here, on Thursday, police said.

The vehicle, which was on the way to Sagar, was badly damaged but its driver, Rakesh, escaped unhurt, police said.

Inspector Shalendra Chourasia said that fire tenders from Bada Malhera and Bijawar were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out.

The cause of the fire was being probed, he added.

