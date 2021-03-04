Left Menu

Van catches fire in Chhatarpur district

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:25 IST
Van catches fire in Chhatarpur district

A pick-up van carrying iron material caught fire in Gulganj area, 35 km from here, on Thursday, police said.

The vehicle, which was on the way to Sagar, was badly damaged but its driver, Rakesh, escaped unhurt, police said.

Inspector Shalendra Chourasia said that fire tenders from Bada Malhera and Bijawar were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out.

The cause of the fire was being probed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate boosts small-state aid in coronavirus aid bill ahead of expected debate

Democrats in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday they had modified President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to steer more aid to smaller U.S. states as they prepared to begin a lengthy debate on the bill. With no votes to s...

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga gets COVID-19 vaccine

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.Zoramthanga announced this on his official twitter handle.Took my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 04.03.2021 a...

Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol

The Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the US Capitol for another two months, The Associated Press has learned. Defence officials say the new proposal is being reviewed by the Pe...

Capitol police ask National Guard to stay for two more months- official

Capitol police have asked the Pentagon to extend the National Guards mission to protect the Capitol for an additional two months, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the formal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021