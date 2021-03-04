Left Menu

HC asks I&B min to file report on action taken against channels on Rakul Preet’s complaint

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:29 IST
HC asks I&B min to file report on action taken against channels on Rakul Preet’s complaint
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to file a status report on the action taken against various TV channels which are not members of the News Broadcasting Standards Association (NBSA) for alleged violation of the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act in their news reports connecting actor Rakul Preet Singh with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

Justice Prathiba M Singh perused two status reports filed by the NBSA and the ministry on the action already taken.

While the ministry, represented through central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, said that necessary action has been initiated against the channels and further advisory has been sent to all private channels to adhere to the guidelines under the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act, the NBSA informed the court that it has examined the actor's complaint and have issued various orders against member channels.

The high court directed that if the petitioner has details of the channel links, it may be provided to the ministry for appropriate action and regarding the content that has already been taken down by the channels, the ministry was to obtain it directly from the channels.

It asked the ministry to file within six weeks another status report after necessary action is taken against erring channels under the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act and listed the matter for further hearing on May 20.

Advocate Aman Hingorani, representing the actor, submitted that the ministry ought to take action against non-NBSA members under the Act and added that some of the links to the objectionable material, which was broadcast, have been taken down by certain media channels.

He said the petitioner would not be able to access such material to provide information to the ministry and it shall directly take the information from the channels.

The actor in an application filed earlier has sought an interim order against the media till the time the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, completes the investigation in the drug case and files an appropriate report before the competent court.

The high court on September 17 last year, had said that the leaks to the media need to be investigated as ''someone's reputation is totally destroyed by this''.

The NBSA in its orders of December 9, 2020 against various TV channels, has observed that several news reports were based on information received from NCB which has not issued any statement disputing the same.

NBSA has censured some TV channels for their use of ''misleading'' hashtags and taglines in their broadcasts of the case and some others have been asked to issue an apology to the actor.

It has also directed the TV channels to immediately remove videos of the offending broadcasts from their websites and YouTube and to ''exercise greater care, caution in future while telecasting such news stories and taglines''.

The court had earlier expressed the hope that ''media houses would show restraint in their reports and would abide by the cable TV regulations, programme code and various guidelines, statutory and self-regulatory, while making any reports with regard to the petitioner''.

In her main petition, the actor has sought directions to the authorities to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

She has claimed, in her petition, that Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the drug case.

The NCB probe has stemmed from the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

She has contended that based on unsubstantiated allegations defamatory programmes were being run in the media against her which was causing irreparable harm and injury to her.

The petition had also alleged that the ministry, PCI and NBA ''have failed to discharge their statutory functions of ensuring compliance of their own directives, which has resulted in the flagrant violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioner''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate boosts small-state aid in coronavirus aid bill ahead of expected debate

Democrats in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday they had modified President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to steer more aid to smaller U.S. states as they prepared to begin a lengthy debate on the bill. With no votes to s...

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga gets COVID-19 vaccine

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.Zoramthanga announced this on his official twitter handle.Took my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 04.03.2021 a...

Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol

The Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the US Capitol for another two months, The Associated Press has learned. Defence officials say the new proposal is being reviewed by the Pe...

Capitol police ask National Guard to stay for two more months- official

Capitol police have asked the Pentagon to extend the National Guards mission to protect the Capitol for an additional two months, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the formal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021