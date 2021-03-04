Left Menu

Transformation of Indian armed forces a prerequisite to stay relevant: Bipin Rawat

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:34 IST
Transformation of Indian armed forces a prerequisite to stay relevant: Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said transformation of Indian armed forces has become a prerequisite to stay relevant in the fast changing geopolitical environment.

In his address to a webinar on Transformation: Imperatives for the Indian Armed Forces, he emphasised India was facing a complex and challenging security environment which calls for enhancement of military capabilities and requires addressing voids in national War-fighting ability.

''He outlined that transformation for Indian armed forces has become a prerequisite to stay relevant in the fast changing geopolitical environment and highlighted that a key strategic management competency is the ability to anticipate, prepare for and adapt to change,'' a Defence release said here.

The two-day webinar is being organised by the College of Defence Management (CDM) at Secunderabad here from Thursday.

He also stressed the significance of evolving doctrine, force structures, technology and sustenance to create a future-ready military.

The first day of the webinar included two major sessions on Organisational Imperatives and Structural Imperatives which were addressed by senior serving and veteran officers from the three Services, the release said.

As part of ''Organisational Imperatives'' for transformation, the speakers focused on the desired changes being sought in the Armed Forces, through promotion of jointness in training, staffing and procurement, it said.

The importance of restructuring of military commands into Joint Theatre Commands was also highlighted to achieve desired level of jointness in operations.

Various models of transformation were discussed to derive key concepts as applicable in Indian context, it said.

The afternoon session focused on issues pertaining to Structural Imperatives highlighting a conceptual framework on Theaterisation, for building a future-ready force.

The day's proceedings concluded with deliberations on a suggested model for Oceanic Theatre Command (OTC), the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German town fears $46 million loss on Greensill Bank investment

The mayor of Germanys Monheim am Rhein is concerned that it may lose 38 million euros 46 million invested with Greensill Bank after a warning on Wednesday by the countrys financial regulator of an imminent risk to the lender. The sleepy nor...

Motorcycling-Hungarian GP gets green light for MotoGP 2023 season

A new Hungarian Grand Prix in Debrecen will join the MotoGP calendar from 2023 after promoters Dorna signed an agreement with the countrys government on Thursday. The race will take place at a new circuit in Hungarys second largest city, wi...

U.S. Senate boosts small-state aid in coronavirus aid bill ahead of expected debate

Democrats in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday they had modified President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to steer more aid to smaller U.S. states as they prepared to begin a lengthy debate on the bill. With no votes to s...

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga gets COVID-19 vaccine

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.Zoramthanga announced this on his official twitter handle.Took my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 04.03.2021 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021