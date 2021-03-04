Left Menu

3 Myanmar policemen cross into India seeking refuge

Police in Indias northeastern Mizoram state said Thursday they have detained three Myanmar policemen who entered India seeking refuge a month after the countrys powerful military ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup.Police officer Lalnunzira, who uses one name, said the three men crossed into Indian territory near Lungkawlh village on Wednesday afternoon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:36 IST
3 Myanmar policemen cross into India seeking refuge

Police in India's northeastern Mizoram state said Thursday they have detained three Myanmar policemen who entered India seeking refuge a month after the country's powerful military ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup.

Police officer Lalnunzira, who uses one name, said the three men crossed into Indian territory near Lungkawlh village on Wednesday afternoon. The village is 13 kilometers (8 miles) from the border with Myanmar.

“The three policemen said they ran from the country because the Myanmar army was on their trail after they refused to obey some orders,” the police officer said.

He did not explain what orders the three policemen had refused to obey. He said they were wearing civilian clothes and were not carrying any weapons when they were found inside Indian territory.

India shares a 1,643-kilometer (1,020-mile) -long border with Myanmar, where more than 50 people, mostly peaceful protesters, have been killed since the Feb. 1 military coup.

India is home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar who are scattered across different states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German town fears $46 million loss on Greensill Bank investment

The mayor of Germanys Monheim am Rhein is concerned that it may lose 38 million euros 46 million invested with Greensill Bank after a warning on Wednesday by the countrys financial regulator of an imminent risk to the lender. The sleepy nor...

Motorcycling-Hungarian GP gets green light for MotoGP 2023 season

A new Hungarian Grand Prix in Debrecen will join the MotoGP calendar from 2023 after promoters Dorna signed an agreement with the countrys government on Thursday. The race will take place at a new circuit in Hungarys second largest city, wi...

U.S. Senate boosts small-state aid in coronavirus aid bill ahead of expected debate

Democrats in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday they had modified President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to steer more aid to smaller U.S. states as they prepared to begin a lengthy debate on the bill. With no votes to s...

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga gets COVID-19 vaccine

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.Zoramthanga announced this on his official twitter handle.Took my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 04.03.2021 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021