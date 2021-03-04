Left Menu

EU, Italy block AstraZeneca shipment to Australia -sources

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission and Italy have blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments, two sources said on Thursday.

The sources said AstraZeneca had requested permission from the Italian government to export some 250,000 doses from its Anagni plant, near Rome. The Italian government refused and the European Commission supported its decision, the sources said.

