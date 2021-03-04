EU, Italy block AstraZeneca shipment to Australia -sources

The European Commission and Italy have blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments, two sources said on Thursday.

The sources said AstraZeneca had requested permission from the Italian government to export some 250,000 doses from its Anagni plant, near Rome. The Italian government refused and the European Commission supported its decision, the sources said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)