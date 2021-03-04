Left Menu

Slovak PM sorry for jokingly offering Ukraine territory for Russian vaccine

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic apologised on Thursday after jokingly suggesting that Russia take a part of western Ukraine as payment for delivering doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to Slovakia. Russia's actions triggered EU and U.S. sanctions against Moscow. Matovic said on Twitter on Thursday that Slovakia's position on respecting Ukraine's territorial integrity and maintaining international law was clear.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:47 IST
Slovak PM sorry for jokingly offering Ukraine territory for Russian vaccine
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@igor_matovic)

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic apologised on Thursday after jokingly suggesting that Russia take a part of western Ukraine as payment for delivering doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to Slovakia. Matovic bypassed his cabinet partners to order the Russian vaccine even though it has not yet been approved for use in the European Union, of which Slovakia is a member.

Asked in a radio interview what he had promised Russia in exchange for the vaccine, Matovic jokingly said he had offered "Transcarpathian Ukraine", referring to the western Ukrainian region bordering Slovakia. Jokes about territorial integrity are an especially sensitive issue for Ukraine, after Russia annexed its Crimea peninsula in 2014 and has backed armed separatists battling Kyiv's forces in eastern Ukraine. Russia's actions triggered EU and U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

Matovic said on Twitter on Thursday that Slovakia's position on respecting Ukraine's territorial integrity and maintaining international law was clear. "I apologise to all Ukrainians for my inappropriate reaction, which could undermine their just efforts," he said, without elaborating.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine would have taken further steps had Slovakia not apologised. "No one will ever have the right to insult Ukraine with any word or hint that questions its territorial integrity or tries to demonstrate that the fate of Ukraine is being decided somewhere other than Ukraine," Kuleba told reporters in Kyiv.

"And in this regard, for all our friendship with our Slovak colleagues, our reaction to such actions will not only be tough, but extremely tough."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German town fears $46 million loss on Greensill Bank investment

The mayor of Germanys Monheim am Rhein is concerned that it may lose 38 million euros 46 million invested with Greensill Bank after a warning on Wednesday by the countrys financial regulator of an imminent risk to the lender. The sleepy nor...

Motorcycling-Hungarian GP gets green light for MotoGP 2023 season

A new Hungarian Grand Prix in Debrecen will join the MotoGP calendar from 2023 after promoters Dorna signed an agreement with the countrys government on Thursday. The race will take place at a new circuit in Hungarys second largest city, wi...

U.S. Senate boosts small-state aid in coronavirus aid bill ahead of expected debate

Democrats in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday they had modified President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to steer more aid to smaller U.S. states as they prepared to begin a lengthy debate on the bill. With no votes to s...

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga gets COVID-19 vaccine

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.Zoramthanga announced this on his official twitter handle.Took my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 04.03.2021 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021