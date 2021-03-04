Left Menu

Swedish police still seek motive for knife attack

Swedish police were still in the dark on Thursday over the motive for a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda which left seven people wounded and forced police to shoot a suspect.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:51 IST
Swedish police still seek motive for knife attack

Swedish police were still in the dark on Thursday over the motive for a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda which left seven people wounded and forced police to shoot a suspect. A lone attacker went on a 15-minute rampage in the town of about 13,000 inhabitants on Wednesday afternoon, stabbing seven people. Five of the victims had to be treated in intensive care but local authorities said they all were in stable condition.

"All victims are from Vetlanda and they are all male," said Vetlanda police chief Jonas Lindell. "There is, to our knowledge, no connection between the perpetrator and the victims." The attack is being investigated as attempted murder but police were not sure of the motive for the attack.

"We are investigating a possible terrorism motive and we are investigating it thoroughly," said Malena Grann, head of police in Jonkoping region, without offering any details. However, Adam Rullman, prosecutor in the case, told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the prosecution authority unit handling terrorism-related cases had assessed it would not take over the investigation.

Police said the suspect was a 22-year old man from Afghanistan. He was armed with a knife when police shot him in the leg and overpowered him. He was being treated at hospital for his injuries but was conscious and had been interrogated. Police also said the suspect's flat had been searched but could not give any details on the findings. He is previously known for minor crimes and there are no indications that anyone else was involved, police said.

"We are a community in shock," Vetlanda mayor Henrik Tvarno told a news conference. "It's a nightmare. This is incredibly tough for the relatives of the victims and for all of us." Earlier on Thursday Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said fear would be allowed to dictate daily life in Sweden.

"A lot is still uncertain but one thing is certain, and that is that every attack against innocents will be met by all of Sweden's united force," he said. "Anyone who harms Sweden, anyone who injures people here, will be found and brought to justice." In April 2017, an Uzbek migrant who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militant group drove a truck into crowds of shoppers on a busy street in Stockholm, killing five people before crashing into a department store. He was arrested and later sentenced to life in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German town fears $46 million loss on Greensill Bank investment

The mayor of Germanys Monheim am Rhein is concerned that it may lose 38 million euros 46 million invested with Greensill Bank after a warning on Wednesday by the countrys financial regulator of an imminent risk to the lender. The sleepy nor...

Motorcycling-Hungarian GP gets green light for MotoGP 2023 season

A new Hungarian Grand Prix in Debrecen will join the MotoGP calendar from 2023 after promoters Dorna signed an agreement with the countrys government on Thursday. The race will take place at a new circuit in Hungarys second largest city, wi...

U.S. Senate boosts small-state aid in coronavirus aid bill ahead of expected debate

Democrats in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday they had modified President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to steer more aid to smaller U.S. states as they prepared to begin a lengthy debate on the bill. With no votes to s...

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga gets COVID-19 vaccine

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.Zoramthanga announced this on his official twitter handle.Took my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 04.03.2021 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021