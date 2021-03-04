Indian Army starts 'combat free fall' training of Turkmenistan's special forces

Indian Army starts 'combat free fall' training of Turkmenistan's special forcesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:55 IST
The Indian Army's special forces training school commenced on Thursday training of Turkmenistan's special forces in 'combat free fall'.
In 'combat free fall', paratroopers fall from a plane from a height of up to 30,000 feet and stealthily glide to the target.
The Defence ministry's statement said the Indian Army's school ''has commenced training of paratroopers from the Turkmenistan special forces in 'combat free fall' as a precursor to a series of other customised professional courses, which will assist in their capability enhancement''. Special forces of friendly nations, including the US, Australia, countries of central asian region and the middle east, have increasingly shown their desire to train with the battle-hardened Indian special forces troops, the statement said.
