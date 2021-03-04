Left Menu

BJP leader moves breach of privilege notice against Maha DyCM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:57 IST
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday moved a breach a privilege notice against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, accusing him of not fulfilling the assurancegiven in the House about making new appointments to the statutory development boards in the state.

Moving the notice in the Legislative Assembly, Mungantiwar said that on December 15 last year, Pawar had toldthe House that appointments to the statutory development boards would be made as soon as possible.

''However, the deputy chief minister has not fulfilled the assurance and hence this amounted to breach of privilege,'' the former finance minister said.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal announced that the notice will be sent to the privileges committee.

Pawar, who was present in the House, said that even though the statutory development boards are not in existence now, the government will ensure equitable distribution of funds to Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions.

Earlier this week, Pawar had said that appointments for statutory development boards for Marathwada and Vidarbha would be made after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari clears the 12 names for legislative council under his quota.

On Monday, Pawar had said that appointments to these boards will be done the moment Koshyari clears the names of 12 members to the council.

