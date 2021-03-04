Head of Italy's PD says to resign as leader - statement

The head of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Nicola Zingaretti said on Thursday he would resign as group leader following a recent bout of infighting over key positions both within the government and the PD itself. "In the next few hours I will write to the party chair to formally resign," he wrote on Facebook.

"I am ashamed that within the PD, the party of which I am leader, for 20 days people have only been talking about jobs and primary elections, when in Italy the third wave of COVID is exploding."

