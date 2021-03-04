Sub-inspector shoots himself dead with service revolver near UP Assembly complex

An on-duty Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead at the parking lot located across the state Assembly complex on Thursday, officials said.

In the suicide note left behind addressed to the Chief Minister, sub-inspector Nirmal Kumar Choubey said that ''he is going'' and asked the CM to take care of his children. He has also stated that he was ill, Commissioner of Police D K Thakur said.

Choubey (53), a native of Varanasi district, was posted at Banthra police station in the city as a sub-inspector. He was deployed on duty at Gate No. 7 of the Assembly complex during the Vidhan Sabha session. Around 3.30 pm, he shot himself in the parking lot near Gate No. 7, which is at the back of the Assembly building.

The police personnel present there took him to the nearby Civil Hospital where he was declared dead, Thakur said.

In the CCTV footage also, he is seen sitting and then suddenly falling down, Thakur said, adding that there was no one else seen around him.

The police is investigating the matter, Thakur added.

