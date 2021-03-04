Left Menu

China parliament seeks to ensure 'patriots' in charge in Hong Kong, official says

China's parliament is set to amend Hong Kong's electoral system to ensure "patriots" are in charge, a senior Chinese official said on Thursday, as the Beijing cracks down on dissent in the country's freest city. The remarks by Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the National People's Congress, confirmed widespread local reports of imminent changes to the city's political structure.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:12 IST
China parliament seeks to ensure 'patriots' in charge in Hong Kong, official says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

China's parliament is set to amend Hong Kong's electoral system to ensure "patriots" are in charge, a senior Chinese official said on Thursday, as the Beijing cracks down on dissent in the country's freest city.

The remarks by Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the National People's Congress, confirmed widespread local reports of imminent changes to the city's political structure. Hong Kong's Cable TV broadcaster, citing unnamed sources, said after Zhang spoke that the electoral reforms would include increasing the size of an election committee to select Hong Kong's leader from 1,200 to 1,500, and the city's legislature from 70 to 90 seats. China is due to unveil a new five-year development plan along with socio-economic targets for 2021 when its annual meeting of the rubber-stamp parliament begins on Friday.

Hong Kong diplomats, businesspeople and political activists are watching developments closely, some fearing Beijing is keen to further thwart democratic opposition already threatened by the parliament's imposition of a sweeping national security law last June. While critics say the law has been used to crush dissent and curb freedoms in the former British colony, Beijing and Hong Kong officials say it was vital to end anti-China protests and violence that rocked the city in 2019 - political action they say was partly manipulated by foreign governments.

A Hong Kong judge kept 47 pro-democracy activists in custody on Thursday after four days of bail hearings in a case that has drawn global concern that Beijing is using the national security law to stifle dissent. Recent developments showed the electoral system "needs to be improved to keep up with the times and provide a sound institutional guarantee of 'one country, two systems', and the principle of patriots administering Hong Kong," Zhang said.

The parliament had "supreme state power", he added, under the constitution in deciding on changes to Hong Kong's electoral system. Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with guarantees its widespread freedoms, extensive autonomy and capitalist way of life would continue under the "one country, two systems" model.

Some observers are bracing for moves to keep democrats out of the election committee. The grouping must convene before Chief Executive Carrie Lam's five-year term ends in July next year. Some reports suggest a group of community-level district councillors - a directly elected pro-democratic block - could be removed from the legislature.

Broader use of patriotic oaths are expected to enforce loyalty - moves which have already been used to disqualify some democratic politicians from the legislature. (Reporting By Yew Lun Tian in Beijing and James Pomfret in Beijing; Writing by Greg Torode; editing by John Stonestreet and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barrett authors first U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a loss for environmentalists

Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday authored her first ruling since joining the U.S. Supreme Court in October as the court handed a defeat to an environmental group seeking access to government documents.In the 7-2 ruling, th...

Cong workers burn effigies of Centre, MP govt over fuel prices

The Congress on Thursday took out a mock funeral procession of the Centre and the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to protest the rising prices of petrol, diesel and other commodities.Effigies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in...

Mali, Emirates facilitated Venezuelan gold trade in 2020, opposition says

Venezuela sent gold to Mali in 2020 via Russian-owned planes to exchange for euros and U.S. dollars that President Nicolas Maduros government used to remain afloat despite U.S. sanctions, an opposition representative said on Wednesday.Julio...

Motor racing-Aston Martin boss Stroll has big plans for F1 team and brand

Lawrence Stroll is new to Formula One team ownership but when he says he is in it to win it with Aston Martin, and believes he can, he speaks as someone who has been around the sport for decades.The Canadian billionaire, who made his fortun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021