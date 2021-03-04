Police launches crackdown against sand mafia in Jammu; 18 tractors, loaders seized

Launching a massive crackdown against the sand mafia, the Jammu police on Thursday seized 18 tractors and loaders carrying sand illegally lifted from the bed of river Tawi, officials said.

The vehicles were seized in Bishnah and Miran Sahib areas, they said. The police have seized 18 tractors and trolleys that were loaded with sand illegally lifted from the bed of river Tawi, the officials said.

In the past, the police have seized hundreds of such vehicles. With the efforts of RS Pura police, many dumps of illegal sand have also been seized in the past, they said.

