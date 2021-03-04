Left Menu

Jaishankar calls on Bangladesh PM Hasina, conveys PM Modi’s good wishes

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:17 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here and conveyed the good wishes of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who he said, looks forward to visiting Dhaka soon.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on a day-long visit to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Modi's visit to Dhaka later this month to participate in the celebrations of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations, held talks with his Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen.

During the meeting with Hasina, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Modi's greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart.

"Thank PM Sheikh Hasina for receiving me today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Her sagacity and leadership continues to inspire our relationship," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

According to India's High Commission in Dhaka, the meeting took place at Ganobhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

"He extended PM @narendramodi's good wishes and that he looks forward to visiting #Bangladesh soon," the Indian mission said in a tweet on Jaishankar's meeting with Hasina.

''She (Hasina) praised the Indian support in reference to the supply of (Serum Institute of India's) vaccines,'' a spokesperson of the Prime Minister's office said.

Hasina said Bangladesh launched its nationwide vaccination campaign soon after the first batch of vaccine procured from India reached the country.

Prime Minister's press secretary Ihsanul Karim said that Hasina told Jaishankar that she expects bilateral problems to be resolved through discussions.

''There might be problems among the neighbouring countries. We believe that the problems should be resolved through discussions and negotiations,'' Karim quoted her as saying.

Jaishankar praised Hasina for the graduation of Bangladesh to a developing nation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) under her dynamic leadership.

''It's a great achievement. The development of Bangladesh is miraculous,'' Jaishankar said.

Hasina gifted Jaishankar seven volumes of pre-independence period Secret Documents of the Pakistani intelligence branch.

Strengthening the cultural ties, Jaishankar inaugurated the new Indian Cultural Centre at India's High Commission in the Baridhara diplomatic area to serve art and music enthusiasts alike, India's High Commission said on Twitter.

Jaishankar also presented her with two books on Bangladesh written by his late father K Subrahmanyam, a prominent international strategic affairs analyst.

"These are amongst the first books written on Bangladesh in early 1972. He would've been proud to see Bangladesh's remarkable progress," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

Jaishankar, at a joint press conference with his Bangladeshi counterpart Momen said: "I would also like to express our admiration and pride, as your closest neighbour and friend, at Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status: it is truly a tribute to your miraculous socio-economic progress, and a reflection of the statesmanship and leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina".

''We are working so hard to expand our relationship in all dimensions, ranging from security, trade, transport and connectivity, culture, people to people ties, energy, joint development of our shared resources and defence.

''Our comfort levels are now so high that we have shown that there is no issue that we cannot discuss and resolve through amicable dialogue,'' Jaishankar said.

It is a matter of satisfaction that despite the pandemic, the interactions and consultations continued unabated between the two countries, he said.

