Hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines seized in South Africa- Interpol

South African police have seized hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines and arrested four suspects in connection with the haul, the Interpol global police co-ordination agency said. "Whilst we welcome this result, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine related crime," said Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock. It was not immediately clear whether the arrests in South Africa and China were linked.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:28 IST
South African police have seized hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines and arrested four suspects in connection with the haul, the Interpol global police co-ordination agency said. This comes after Interpol, which is headquartered in France, issued a global alert in December to law enforcement across its 194 member countries, warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online.

Some 400 ampoules - equivalent to around 2,400 doses - containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, where officers also recovered a large quantity of fake 3M masks, the agency said on Wednesday on its website. Three Chinese nationals and a Zambian national were arrested.

Meanwhile in China, police identified a network selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines and raided the manufacturing premises, resulting in the arrest of some 80 suspects. More than 3,000 fake vaccines were seized on the scene, Interpol added. "Whilst we welcome this result, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine related crime," said Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock.

It was not immediately clear whether the arrests in South Africa and China were linked. Interpol did not immediately respond to questions, while the South African police national spokesman was also not immediately available for comment. Interpol said investigations are continuing and it is also receiving additional reports of fake vaccine distribution and scam attempts targeting health institutions, such as nursing homes.

