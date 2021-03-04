Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Apple faces EU antitrust charge on Spotify complaint -sources

IPhone maker Apple could face an EU antitrust charge sheet in the coming weeks following a 2019 complaint by music streaming service Spotify , two people familiar with the matter said. The EU charge sheet usually indicates whether a fine is merited and what companies have to do to halt anti-competitive practices. The Commission declined to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:30 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Apple faces EU antitrust charge on Spotify complaint -sources
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

IPhone maker Apple could face an EU antitrust charge sheet in the coming weeks following a 2019 complaint by music streaming service Spotify , two people familiar with the matter said. The charge could force changes to Apple's lucrative business model, they said.

The European Commission could send the statement of objections setting out suspected violations of the bloc's antitrust rules to Apple before the summer, one of the people said. The case is one of four opened by the EU competition enforcer into Apple in June last year. The EU charge sheet usually indicates whether a fine is merited and what companies have to do to halt anti-competitive practices.

The Commission declined to comment. Apple was not immediately available to comment. It has said its App Store helped Spotify to benefit from hundreds of millions of app downloads to become Europe's largest music streaming service.

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the Commission said Apple unfairly restricts rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music and also protested against the 30% fee levied on app developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system (IAP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Aston Martin boss Stroll has big plans for F1 team and brand

Lawrence Stroll is new to Formula One team ownership but when he says he is in it to win it with Aston Martin, and believes he can, he speaks as someone who has been around the sport for decades. The Canadian billionaire, who made his fortu...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Swedish counterpart on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lfven on Friday during which they will deliberate on the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global issues, includi...

German bank auditors say lodged Greensill Bank complaints in 2020

The Auditing Association of German Banks registered complaints about Greensill Bank with Germanys financial watchdog BaFin in early 2020, a spokesman told Reuters on Thursday. BaFin warned on Wednesday of an imminent risk that Greensill Ban...

Mali, Emirates facilitated Venezuelan gold trade in 2020, opposition says

Venezuela sent gold to Mali in 2020 via Russian-owned planes to exchange for euros and U.S. dollars that President Nicolas Maduros government used to remain afloat despite U.S. sanctions, an opposition representative said on Wednesday.Julio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021