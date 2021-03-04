Left Menu

9 killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey

A military helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey on Thursday, killing nine soldiers on board and injuring four others, the Defense Ministry said.The helicopter crashed in the town of Tatvan, in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Bitlis province.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:34 IST
9 killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A military helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey on Thursday, killing nine soldiers on board and injuring four others, the Defense Ministry said.

The helicopter crashed in the town of Tatvan, in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Bitlis province. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Cougar type helicopter was on its way to Tatvan from the nearby province of Bingol when it disappeared from radar at 2:25 pm, the ministry said. The injured soldiers were being evacuated to hospitals, it added.

The location is in an area where Turkish troops have been combating militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since 1984. The PKK is considered to be a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Swedish counterpart on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lfven on Friday during which they will deliberate on the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global issues, includi...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit on bilateral issues with his Sweden counterpart tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Sweden counterpart Stefan Lofven on Friday to exchange views on regional and global issues and to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries. This will be the f...

Motor racing-Aston Martin boss Stroll has big plans for F1 team and brand

Lawrence Stroll is new to Formula One team ownership but when he says he is in it to win it with Aston Martin, and believes he can, he speaks as someone who has been around the sport for decades. The Canadian billionaire, who made his fortu...

German bank auditors say lodged Greensill Bank complaints in 2020

The Auditing Association of German Banks registered complaints about Greensill Bank with Germanys financial watchdog BaFin in early 2020, a spokesman told Reuters on Thursday. BaFin warned on Wednesday of an imminent risk that Greensill Ban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021