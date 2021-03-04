Left Menu

Man strangles 19-year-old daughter living with lover: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:47 IST
A 19-year-old girl living with her lover after eloping with him within days after her marriage with another person was allegedly strangled to death by her father in Dausa district, police said on Thursday.

Accused Shankar Lal Saini, 50, surrendered to the police soon after killing his daughter Pinki and confessed to his crime, said Assistant Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar.

He said Saini was taken into custody and a case of murder was registered against him at Kotwali police station.

He said Pinki was married to a man against her wishes on February 16 but she returned to her parental home three days later and eloped with her lover Roshan on February 21.

Following her elopement, her father had also lodged a police complaint, alleging abduction of his daughter, the ACP said.

He said Pinki's family members eventually traced her and brought her back home where his father strangled her to death.

