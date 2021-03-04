2 Jharkhand men kept confined in Dubai, will take steps to rescue them: CM

Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:53 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that the state government would take immediate steps to bring back two residents of the state, who have been kept in illegal confinement in Dubai by their ''employee'' for around a month.

He said that the state administration will contact the External Affairs Ministry and seek its help so that the two men who allegedly were cheated by a fake job racket can be rescued.

Congress leader Geeta Oraon called on the chief minister at the state assembly building and informed him that Sunil Bhagat and Ajay Oraon, residents of Ghaghra block in Gumla district, had been in illegal confinement by some people in Dubai where they had gone to join a company last month.

One person of Uttar Pradesh, after taking Rs 1.5 lakh from the two, arranged for jobs for them in Dubai and they flew to the city in the United Arab Emirates on February 7, said the former minister.

However, when they reached there on a tourist visa, they were not given the promised job but became victims of forced labour, said Oraon.

The two men somehow managed to tell their ordeal to someone who recently returned from Dubai and informed their families of it.

The Congress leader was accompanied by the wives of the two men.

