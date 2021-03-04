Hookah parlour raided, 18 held for flouting COVID-19 norms

Police conducted a raid at a hookah parlour in Mira Road suburb of Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested 18 persons for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms, an official said on Thursday.

The raid was conducted during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Shital Nagar locality, he said.

The operation was carried out by the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar police based on a tip-off. Those arrested include the owner, manager and waiters of the hookah parlour. Eleven others were customers, the official said.

They have been booked under various IPC sections, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, he said.

