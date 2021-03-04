Left Menu

Hookah parlour raided, 18 held for flouting COVID-19 norms

Police conducted a raid at a hookah parlour in Mira Road suburb of Maharashtras Thane district and arrested 18 persons for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms, an official said on Thursday.The raid was conducted during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Shital Nagar locality, he said.The operation was carried out by the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar police based on a tip-off.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:56 IST
Hookah parlour raided, 18 held for flouting COVID-19 norms

Police conducted a raid at a hookah parlour in Mira Road suburb of Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested 18 persons for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms, an official said on Thursday.

The raid was conducted during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Shital Nagar locality, he said.

The operation was carried out by the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar police based on a tip-off. Those arrested include the owner, manager and waiters of the hookah parlour. Eleven others were customers, the official said.

They have been booked under various IPC sections, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol

Law enforcement was on high alert Thursday around the US Capitol after authorities said intelligence had uncovered a possible plot by a militia group to storm the iconic building again. The alert came two months after Donald Trump supporter...

China parliament seeks to shake up Hong Kong politics, put 'patriots' in charge - official

A senior Chinese official on Thursday confirmed Beijings intention to overhaul Hong Kongs electoral system to ensure patriots are in charge, potentially the biggest blow to the citys democracy since its handover from British rule in 1997. Z...

Kerala Assembly polls: 4 Congress leaders resign from Wayanad citing negligence of leadership

Ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala, four Congress Party leaders have resigned from the Congress party within the last four days alleging negligence of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC leadership in the state. Former KPCC Member KK ...

Guj: Missing woman found dead near railway tracks in Dahod

The body of a 23-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh who had gone missing during a train journey was found near railway tracks in Gujarats Dahod district, police said on Thursday.The woman was identified as Supriya Tiwari 23, a native of Anu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021