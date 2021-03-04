UP Police on lookout for former MP in murder case, announce cash reward for his whereabouts

Left Menu

Later on February 15, Girdhari was shot dead in a police encounter in the early hours.The former MP was made an accused for conspiracy to murder on the basis of Girdharis statement.Dhananjay Singh had won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket from Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:30 IST
The Lucknow Police on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh, who is accused of conspiracy in the murder of a former block pramukh in Mau district.

Police teams have been on the lookout for the former legislator but to no avail till now. The police are also investigating into the details of properties of Dhananjay, who is a resident of Vansafa Sikra in Jaunpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Eastern) Sanjeev Suman said.

The police have raided four locations of the ex-MP, who is wanted in the murder case of ex-block pramukh Ajit Singh, but he could not be found, Suman said.

The DCP added that the police have announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 with efforts underway to gather information about the illegal assets of Dhananjay Singh.

The Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have also been written for their confiscation, Suman said, adding that the accused is said to have illegally acquired assets worth crores of rupees.

A letter has also been sent to the government to increase the amount of cash reward on the accused, the police officer said.

On the night of January 6, shooters had opened fire on the former chief of Gohna in Mau, Ajit Singh, and his partner Mohar Singh in Vibhuti Khand area of the state capital. Ajit was pierced by 25 rounds of bullets in the shootout.

The deceased was a notorious criminal and had over 17 criminal cases against him. Six people, including Kuntu Singh, Akhand Singh, shooter Girdhari of Azamgarh, had been booked on the complaint of Mohar Singh in the case.

Girdhari, the main shooter in the case, was arrested by the Delhi Police. Later on February 15, Girdhari was shot dead in a police encounter in the early hours.

The former MP was made an accused for conspiracy to murder on the basis of Girdhari's statement.

Dhananjay Singh had won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket from Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency.

