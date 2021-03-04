Left Menu

France extends weekend lockdowns to Calais area

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:49 IST
France will extend COVID-19 weekend lockdowns to the region around the Channel coast town of Calais, following similar lockdowns around Nice and Dunkirk, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

Castex added that the Hautes-Alpes, Aisne and Aube would be added to a series of high-alert departments, but added that there was no need for weekend lockdowns there at this stage.

Franc will also massively expand COVID-19 vaccinations in high-risk zones, he said.

