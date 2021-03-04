Left Menu

Six persons arrested in labour camp attack case: Police

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:54 IST
Meghalaya Police has arrested six persons for allegedly attacking a labour camp in South West Khasi Hills district last week in which one labourer was killed, an officer said on Thursday.

''In connection with the incident which transpired at St Xavier's College in Umoid on February 24, a total of six persons have been arrested till date,'' police spokesperson Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) GK Iangrai said in a statement.

He said the investigation of the case is in progress to establish the identities and arrest of more persons allegedly involved in the crime.

In the attack, one labourer was killed and seven were injured.

The labourers were engaged by the Catholic Church for the construction of a girl's hostel for an upcoming college.

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested in West Jaintia Hills district for carrying explosives in their car, Iangrai said.

Acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched on Wednesday in and around the Jowai area.

''During the operation, two persons were detained from Wahgate and from their possession five gelatine sticks, 10 detonators and fuse wires were seized,'' the AIGP said.

