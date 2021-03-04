Left Menu

ECI appreciates Special Observers for helping it conduct fair, inducement-free elections

Welcoming the newly-appointed special observers for the forthcoming general elections to the legislative assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal 2021, the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Thursday appreciated them for playing a very important role in the past elections and helping ECI fulfil the constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair, transparent, impartial and inducement-free elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:59 IST
ECI appreciates Special Observers for helping it conduct fair, inducement-free elections
The Election Commission of India held a meeting with Special Observers appointed for upcoming assembly polls in New Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Welcoming the newly-appointed special observers for the forthcoming general elections to the legislative assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal 2021, the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Thursday appreciated them for playing a very important role in the past elections and helping ECI fulfil the constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair, transparent, impartial and inducement-free elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday held a briefing meeting with the newly-appointed special observers associated for the forthcoming general elections.

The meeting was held in Nirvachan Sadan in the newly refurbished Sukumar Sen Hall dedicated to the memory of first Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen. Arora emphasised on greater coordination amidst all enforcement agencies functioning on the ground. He further added that the special observers will have an additional role in supervising the deployment of forces and their randomisation for poll duties.

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra drew their attention to the Commission's recent order with respect to webcasting of all vulnerable booths and emphasised making elections totally inducement-free. Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the Commission is very happy to have associated with all upright and efficient senior officers in order to conduct elections in a free, fair, transparent and safe manner.

According to a statement released by the ECI, the special observers, who worked during the previous elections, apprised the Commission of issues and challenges, based on their past experiences. Sudarsanam Srinivasan, IAS (Retd.); Ashok Kumar, IPS (Retd.) and Neena Nigam, IRS (Retd.) will be the observers for the state of Assam, said the ECI.

According to the ECI, Ajay Nayak, IAS (Retd.), Vivek Dubey, IPS (Retd.), B. Murali Kumar, IRS (Retd.) will be the observers for West Bengal. Deepak Mishra, IPS (Retd.), Pushpinder Singh Puniha, IRS (Retd.) have been appointed as observers for Kerala.

Alok Chaturvedi, IAS (Retd.) has been appointed as observer for the state of Tamil Nadu and Manjeet Singh, IAS (Retd) for the union territory of Puducherry. Dharmendra Kumar, IPS (Retd.), Madhu Mahajan, IRS (Retd.) and B R Balakrishnan, IRS (Retd.) will be the observers for both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, informed the ECI.

All the Special Observers appointed, hold an impeccable and brilliant track record of work in their career, said the ECI in a statement released on Thursday. The Special Observers will be visiting their assigned States/UTs and superintend and monitor poll preparedness being done by state and district level officials and they will also have series of meetings with the General, Police and Expenditure observers deployed in the field, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol

Law enforcement was on high alert Thursday around the US Capitol after authorities said intelligence had uncovered a possible plot by a militia group to storm the iconic building again. The alert came two months after Donald Trump supporter...

China parliament seeks to shake up Hong Kong politics, put 'patriots' in charge - official

A senior Chinese official on Thursday confirmed Beijings intention to overhaul Hong Kongs electoral system to ensure patriots are in charge, potentially the biggest blow to the citys democracy since its handover from British rule in 1997. Z...

Kerala Assembly polls: 4 Congress leaders resign from Wayanad citing negligence of leadership

Ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala, four Congress Party leaders have resigned from the Congress party within the last four days alleging negligence of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC leadership in the state. Former KPCC Member KK ...

Guj: Missing woman found dead near railway tracks in Dahod

The body of a 23-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh who had gone missing during a train journey was found near railway tracks in Gujarats Dahod district, police said on Thursday.The woman was identified as Supriya Tiwari 23, a native of Anu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021