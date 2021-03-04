Left Menu

Pak PM calls for increasing connectivity, economic linkages among ECO nations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the leaders of Economic Cooperation Organisation ECO nations to increase connectivity and economic linkages in the region.Speaking at the 14th Economic Cooperation Organisation ECO Summit, held virtually, the prime minister highlighted the need for close collaboration for enhanced connectivity, trade linkages and energy flows within the ECO region, the Foreign Office said in a statement.The theme of the Summit was Regional Economic Cooperation in the Aftermath of Covid-19.Pakistan is one of the founding members of ECO, in addition to Iran and Turkey.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:26 IST
Pak PM calls for increasing connectivity, economic linkages among ECO nations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the leaders of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) nations to increase connectivity and economic linkages in the region.

Speaking at the 14th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit, held virtually, the prime minister highlighted the need for close collaboration for enhanced connectivity, trade linkages and energy flows within the ECO region, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The theme of the Summit was “Regional Economic Cooperation in the Aftermath of Covid-19”.

Pakistan is one of the founding members of ECO, in addition to Iran and Turkey. The Organisation was formed in 1985 from the erstwhile Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD). Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan later joined as members of ECO.

Khan recalled that the ECO Vision 2025 was adopted during the 13th ECO Summit in Islamabad in March 2017 and proposed a mid-term review of progress of its implementation and expansion of requisite cooperation. The prime minister underscored the importance of dialogue between ECO and other regional and international organisations to advance mutually-beneficial collaboration. He underlined the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for success of physical integration in the ECO region. Khan also welcomed the ECO rail connectivity projects such as Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) commercial cargo train and stressed timely completion of cross-border energy projects such as TAPI gas pipeline and CASA-1000 electricity grid.

He said that for Pakistan, “the vision of the ECO’s regional economic integration is an essential component of a strategy to transform the tensions of geo-politics into the dividends of geo-economics.” Khan also highlighted the regional and global health and economic consequences of COVID-19, and elaborated Pakistan’s ''people and poor-centric approach'' to tackle the pandemic. The prime minister congratulated Turkey on successfully organising the Summit during these challenging times. It was decided that the 15th Summit of ECO will be held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on ECO Day, November 28, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles to correction territory after Powell comments

Wall Street slumped on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down 10 from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields.The benchmark 10-year...

YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases -CEO

Alphabet Incs YouTube will lift its suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trumps channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased, the companys CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday. YouTube suspended Trumps cha...

OPEC, Russia send oil price up with deal to contain output

Caution about the pandemic took the upper hand Thursday at a meeting of the OPEC oil cartel and allied countries, as they left most of their production cuts in place amid worry that coronavirus restrictions could still undermine recovering ...

Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

A Dallas police officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder in two unconnected 2017 killings that werent related to his police work, authorities said Thursday.Bryan Riser, a 13-year police veteran, was taken into custody Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021