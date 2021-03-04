Left Menu

Capitol Police ask National Guard to stay for two more months- defense official

The Capitol Police have asked the Pentagon to extend the National Guard's mission to protect the U.S. Capitol for an additional two months, a defense official told Reuters on Thursday. National Guard troops were dispatched to the Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6 attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump, and tall fencing has been erected to extend the security perimeter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:27 IST
Capitol Police ask National Guard to stay for two more months- defense official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Capitol Police have asked the Pentagon to extend the National Guard's mission to protect the U.S. Capitol for an additional two months, a defense official told Reuters on Thursday.

National Guard troops were dispatched to the Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6 attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump, and tall fencing has been erected to extend the security perimeter. There are currently about 5,200 National Guard troops around the building. The mission was set to end on March 12.

"We should have them here as long as they are needed," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference. She also said retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Russel Honoré has submitted draft recommendations for long-term security improvements to the Capitol complex.

She did not provide details but said Congress will have to review them and make decisions "about what is feasible." Congress would have to approve emergency funding to implement such plans, she said. The defense official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the Capitol Police's request had been received by the Pentagon and would be examined, and said it was highly likely that it would be approved.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 300 people for involvement in the Jan. 6 attack that led to five deaths, including a policeman. Those arrested include members of armed militia groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters. Security around the Capitol was tight on Thursday after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it to mark a key date on the calendar of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.

A bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said an unidentified group of "militia violent extremists" discussed plans in February to "take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4." March 4 is the day when QAnon adherents believe that Trump, who was defeated by President Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, will be sworn in for a second term in office. Up until 1933, March 4 was the date of the inauguration.

The Capitol Police, a force of about 2,300 officers and civilian employees, is responsible for protecting the Capitol grounds, lawmakers, visitors and those working there. The National Guard in Washington, D.C., is under the control of the Pentagon, an unusual arrangement as the 50 states have authority over their own National Guard. Washington's Metropolitan Police Department, which also responded to the insurrection on Jan. 6, is under the control of the city government.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said that she had heard about a 60-day extension request and that the National Guard was asking states for troop contributions. "No one likes seeing the fortress-like security around the Capitol. And no one wants to again have a security problem in and around this symbolic place," Slotkin said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles to correction territory after Powell comments

Wall Street slumped on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down 10 from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields.The benchmark 10-year...

YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases -CEO

Alphabet Incs YouTube will lift its suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trumps channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased, the companys CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday. YouTube suspended Trumps cha...

OPEC, Russia send oil price up with deal to contain output

Caution about the pandemic took the upper hand Thursday at a meeting of the OPEC oil cartel and allied countries, as they left most of their production cuts in place amid worry that coronavirus restrictions could still undermine recovering ...

Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

A Dallas police officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder in two unconnected 2017 killings that werent related to his police work, authorities said Thursday.Bryan Riser, a 13-year police veteran, was taken into custody Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021