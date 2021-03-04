Left Menu

UPDATE 4-Swedish police still seek motive for knife attack

Swedish police were still in the dark on Thursday over the motive for a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda which left seven people wounded and forced police to shoot a suspect.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:28 IST
UPDATE 4-Swedish police still seek motive for knife attack
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Swedish police were still in the dark on Thursday over the motive for a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda which left seven people wounded and forced police to shoot a suspect. A lone attacker went on a 15-minute rampage in the town of about 13,000 inhabitants on Wednesday afternoon, stabbing seven people. Five of the victims had to be treated in intensive care but local authorities said they all were in stable condition.

"All victims are from Vetlanda and they are all male," said Vetlanda police chief Jonas Lindell. "There is, to our knowledge, no connection between the perpetrator and the victims." The attack is being investigated as attempted murder but police were not sure of the motive for the attack.

"We are investigating a possible terrorism motive and we are investigating it thoroughly," said Malena Grann, head of police in Jonkoping region, without offering any details. However, Adam Rullman, prosecutor in the case, told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the prosecution authority unit handling terrorism-related cases had assessed it would not take over the investigation.

Police said the suspect was a 22-year old man from Afghanistan. He was armed with a knife when police shot him in the leg and overpowered him. He was being treated at hospital for his injuries but was conscious and had been interrogated. Police also said the suspect's flat had been searched but could not give any details on the findings. He is previously known for minor crimes and there are no indications that anyone else was involved, police said.

"We are a community in shock," Vetlanda mayor Henrik Tvarno told a news conference. "It's a nightmare. This is incredibly tough for the relatives of the victims and for all of us." Earlier on Thursday Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said fear would not be allowed to dictate daily life in Sweden.

"A lot is still uncertain but one thing is certain, and that is that every attack against innocents will be met by all of Sweden's united force," he said. "Anyone who harms Sweden, anyone who injures people here, will be found and brought to justice." In April 2017, an Uzbek migrant who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militant group drove a truck into crowds of shoppers on a busy street in Stockholm, killing five people before crashing into a department store. He was arrested and later sentenced to life in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles to correction territory after Powell comments

Wall Street slumped on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down 10 from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields.The benchmark 10-year...

YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases -CEO

Alphabet Incs YouTube will lift its suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trumps channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased, the companys CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday. YouTube suspended Trumps cha...

OPEC, Russia send oil price up with deal to contain output

Caution about the pandemic took the upper hand Thursday at a meeting of the OPEC oil cartel and allied countries, as they left most of their production cuts in place amid worry that coronavirus restrictions could still undermine recovering ...

Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

A Dallas police officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder in two unconnected 2017 killings that werent related to his police work, authorities said Thursday.Bryan Riser, a 13-year police veteran, was taken into custody Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021