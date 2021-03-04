Pune: 80-year-old woman robbed inside her house

Four unidentified persons entered the house of an 80-year-old woman here and looted cash and gold jewelery worth over Rs 4 lakh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the Panchvati area when the woman and her caretaker were in the house.

''They first attacked the caretaker with a sharp weapon and then tied both and gagged them before decamping with cash and gold,'' said a police official.

Chatushringi police were conducting further probe, he said.

