White House criticizes Myanmar targeting of journalists, dissidents

White House criticizes Myanmar targeting of journalists, dissidentsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:48 IST
The White House said on Thursday that the targeting of journalists and dissidents by Myanmar's military coup leaders is concerning and said the issue is a frequent topic in diplomatic conversations.
"Certainly this issue has been raised, the issue broadly, in virtually every diplomatic conversation that members of our team have," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a news briefing.
