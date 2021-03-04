Banned tobacco products worth Rs 8.8 lakh seized

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 8.8 lakh seizedPTI | Thane | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:49 IST
The Palghar district rural police has seized banned gutka and other tobacco products worth Rs 8,83,500, an official said on Thursday.
A team of of Kasa police stopped a truck heading for Mumbai near Charoti check post on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Wednesday and seized the contraband, he said.
Advertisement
The driver of the truck was arrested. Further probe was on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi: Petrol reaches Rs 89.88 per litre, diesel Rs 80.27 per litre
Uncapped Australian pacer Riley Meredith bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore. His base price was Rs 40 lakh.
IKEA gets about 50,000 sqm land for facility in Noida; UP govt gets Rs 850 cr
Petrol crosses Rs 90 mark in Delhi, diesel at Rs 80.60
IKEA gets about 50,000 sqm land for facility in Noida; UP govt gets Rs 850 cr