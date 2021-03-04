Left Menu

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 8.8 lakh seized

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:49 IST
The Palghar district rural police has seized banned gutka and other tobacco products worth Rs 8,83,500, an official said on Thursday.

A team of of Kasa police stopped a truck heading for Mumbai near Charoti check post on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Wednesday and seized the contraband, he said.

The driver of the truck was arrested. Further probe was on.

