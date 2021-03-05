Myanmar's embassy in Washington decries violence against protesters in break with junta

Myanmar's embassy in Washington decries violence against protesters in break with juntaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 00:06 IST
Myanmar's embassy in Washington said it was "greatly distressed" over the deaths of civilians during peaceful demonstrations against the country's military coup, according to a statement posted on the embassy's Facebook page.
The embassy, following the country's permanent representative to the United Nations in breaking with the military government that seized power on Feb. 1, called on authorities in Myanmar to "fully exercise utmost restraint through minimum use of force."
