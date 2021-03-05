YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases -CEO
YouTube suspended Trump's channel for violating policies against inciting violence after the assault on the U.S. Capitol by the former president's supporters in January. "The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence," said Wojcicki, speaking in an interview with the head of the Atlantic Council think tank.Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 00:30 IST
Alphabet Inc's YouTube will lift its suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trump's channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased, the company's CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday. YouTube suspended Trump's channel for violating policies against inciting violence after the assault on the U.S. Capitol by the former president's supporters in January.
"The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence," said Wojcicki, speaking in an interview with the head of the Atlantic Council think tank. She said recent warnings by the Capitol police about a potential new attack on Thursday showed that an "elevated violence risk still remains."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atlantic Council
- Donald Trump's
- Alphabet Inc's
- Trump
- Susan Wojcicki
- YouTube
- U.S.
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Exodus of Republican voters tired of Trump could push party further right
'Too early to say', says Trump on running for President again in 2024
US Domestic News Roundup: Winter storm pulls way from Texas; Crunling Trump Plaza hotel is demolished and more
Pro-Trump former GOP chair joins US Senate race in Ohio
Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won't run for his Senate seat