Saudi-led coalition destroyed a second ballistic missile fired towards Jazan -state TV

Saudi-led coalition destroyed a second ballistic missile fired towards Jazan -state TVReuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 00:46 IST
The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday it destroyed a second ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Jazan in the south of the kingdom, state TV reported.
Yemen’s Houthi forces earlier on Thursday said they fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea city of Jeddah.
