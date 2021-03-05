Saudi-led coalition destroyed a second ballistic missile fired towards Jazan -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday it destroyed a second ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Jazan in the south of the kingdom, state TV reported.

Yemen’s Houthi forces earlier on Thursday said they fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea city of Jeddah.

