Inter-state gang of jewellery thieves busted, 4 held in Ghaziabad

The police team was led by Station House Officer, Sahibabad, Vishnu Kaushik, they said.The woman member of the gang was taking stolen jewellery to goldsmiths who regularly bought it from her, they added.Superintendent of Police rural Iraj Raja told PTI that the police were searching for the accused in connection with two cases of theft in Sahibabad and Modi Nagar.The arrested persons told the police that they would conduct a recce of jewellery shops at night before targeting them.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 00:50 IST
The police here on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of thieves that targeted jewellery shops with the arrest of four of its members, including a woman.

The gang has targeted 50 shops in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the police said.

The four gang members were arrested by a joint team of Sahibabad and Loni police from the Karangate police outpost roundabout at Loni road. The police team was led by Station House Officer, Sahibabad, Vishnu Kaushik, they said.

The woman member of the gang was taking stolen jewellery to goldsmiths who regularly bought it from her, they added.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja told PTI that the police were searching for the accused in connection with two cases of theft in Sahibabad and Modi Nagar.

The arrested persons told the police that they would conduct a recce of jewellery shops at night before targeting them. They used gas cutters to cut through shutters and safety lockers containing jewellery inside shops, he said.

Over four dozen anklets, rings, earrings, two silver ingots, 2 lakh rupees cash, a country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from the accused. A gas cutter and other instruments used for cutting shutters and a car used in the commission of crimes were also seized from them, the police said.

Police teams are making efforts to nab the kingpin and other members of the gang. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the arrest of the gang members, SP (rural) Raja said.

