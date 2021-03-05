Left Menu

U.S. Senate begins first step in approving Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 01:19 IST
The U.S. Senate on Thursday afternoon started voting on whether to begin 20 hours of debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

"The time is now to move forward with big, bold, strong relief for the American people," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote.

