Left Menu

State Dept condemns violence in Myanmar, vows more U.S. action

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 01:21 IST
State Dept condemns violence in Myanmar, vows more U.S. action

The United States strongly condemns the use of violence in Myanmar by security forces and is saddened by the death of demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday, adding that Washington will take further action in response to the rising violence in the aftermath of the coup.

Police broke up demonstrations with tear gas and gunfire in several cities across Myanmar, as protesters returned to the streets. The United Nations said 38 people had been killed during Wednesday's demonstrations, far more in a single day than the 23 believed to have been killed up until March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden deputy budget nominee Young praised by Republicans, White House keeps door open

Shalanda Young, a top contender to become President Joe Bidens budget director after the White House withdrew its nomination of Neera Tanden, won praise from Republican lawmakers on Thursday for her ability to work across the political aisl...

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars BTS named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year; Square to pay $297 million for majority stake in rapper Jay Z's Tidal and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.K-pop stars BTS named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the YearK-pop sensation BTS, whose catchy, upbeat songs have won legions of fans around the world, have scooped the 2020 Globa...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down around 10 from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. T...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing; Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.South African scientists find antibodies from variant may offer cross-protectionResearch by South African scientists suggests that antibodies triggered by exposure to the countrys domina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021