State Dept condemns violence in Myanmar, vows more U.S. action

The United States strongly condemns the use of violence in Myanmar by security forces and is saddened by the death of demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday, adding that Washington will take further action in response to the rising violence in the aftermath of the coup.

Police broke up demonstrations with tear gas and gunfire in several cities across Myanmar, as protesters returned to the streets. The United Nations said 38 people had been killed during Wednesday's demonstrations, far more in a single day than the 23 believed to have been killed up until March 1.

