UK's Johnson 'horrified' by Myanmar violence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was horrified by the recent violence in Myanmar and called for a restoration of democracy.

"I'm horrified by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and the killing of pro-democracy protesters," Johnson said on Twitter. The United Nations said 38 people had been killed during Wednesday's demonstrations, the bloodiest day yet in a crackdown on opponents of last month's military coup.

"We stand with the people of Myanmar in calling for an immediate end to military repression, the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and others, and the restoration of democracy," said Johnson. British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the UK would be convening the United Nations Security Council to discuss the issue on Friday.

"Terrible scenes in Myanmar. Targeting your own people with lethal force for simply exercising their right to peaceful protest is unacceptable," Raab said on Twitter on Thursday. "The ongoing violence and the intimidation must end. The UK & partners will be convening @UN Security Council on Friday."

