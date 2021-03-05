Left Menu

One dead as Senegal faces more violent protests over rape charge

One person died in a second day of violent protests in Senegal on Thursday, the government said, as supporters of the main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, clashed with riot police over a rape accusation that Sonko denies. The government later confirmed that one person had died in the clashes.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 05-03-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 02:01 IST
One dead as Senegal faces more violent protests over rape charge

One person died in a second day of violent protests in Senegal on Thursday, the government said, as supporters of the main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, clashed with riot police over a rape accusation that Sonko denies. At Cheikh Anta Diop University in central Dakar, protesters lobbed rocks at police in full protective gear who occasionally fired their guns in response during an hours-long standoff.

"The government strongly condemns the acts of violence, looting and destruction of property," the authorities said in a statement. The government later confirmed that one person had died in the clashes. The death is the first in recent protests in support of Sonko, who was detained on Wednesday over rape accusations made by an employee at a beauty salon.

The politician, who came third in the 2019 presidential election, faces questioning after he was stripped of his parliamentary immunity last week. The authorities have called on the army to back up police, who could face further unrest on Friday during a planned demonstration in support of Sonko by the popular protest movement "Y En A Marre" (Enough is Enough).

Protests have erupted in other parts of the country including in Sonko's native Casamance region in southern Senegal, which is where the one man was killed, a local official said on condition of anonymity. Sonko, a 46-year-old former tax inspector, accuses President Macky Sall's government of drumming up the rape charge to undermine his strongest rival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden deputy budget nominee Young praised by Republicans, White House keeps door open

Shalanda Young, a top contender to become President Joe Bidens budget director after the White House withdrew its nomination of Neera Tanden, won praise from Republican lawmakers on Thursday for her ability to work across the political aisl...

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars BTS named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year; Square to pay $297 million for majority stake in rapper Jay Z's Tidal and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.K-pop stars BTS named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the YearK-pop sensation BTS, whose catchy, upbeat songs have won legions of fans around the world, have scooped the 2020 Globa...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down around 10 from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. T...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing; Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.South African scientists find antibodies from variant may offer cross-protectionResearch by South African scientists suggests that antibodies triggered by exposure to the countrys domina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021