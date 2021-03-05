Left Menu

Anti-Muslim hatred has reached 'epidemic proportions' says UN rights expert, urging action by States

Institutional suspicion and fear of Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim has escalated to epidemic proportions, the Human Rights Council heard on Thursday. Addressing the Council in Geneva, UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, independent rights expert Ahmed Shaheed, said that “numerous” States, regional and international bodies were to blame.

UN News | Updated: 05-03-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 02:37 IST
Anti-Muslim hatred has reached 'epidemic proportions' says UN rights expert, urging action by States
In a report to the Council, he cited European surveys in 2018 and 2019 that showed that nearly four in 10 people held unfavourable views about Muslims. In 2017, 30 per cent of Americans viewed Muslims “in a negative light”, the Special Rapporteur added.

He said that States had responded to security threats “by adopting measures which disproportionately target Muslims and define Muslims as both high risk and at risk of radicalization”.

These measures include restricting Muslims from living according to their belief system, the securitization of religious communities, limits on access to citizenship, socioeconomic exclusion and pervasive stigmatization of Muslim communities.

Mr Shaheed noted that these developments followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks and other acts of terrorism purportedly carried out in the name of Islam.

Harmful tropes

He further raised concerns that in States where Muslims are in the minority, they are frequently targeted based on stereotypical ‘Muslim’ characteristics, such as names, skin colour and clothing, including religious attire, such as headscarves.

The independent expert said that “Islamophobic” discrimination and hostility were often intersectional, such as where “Muslim women may face a ‘triple penalty’ as women, minority ethnic and Muslim...Harmful stereotypes and tropes about Muslims and Islam are chronically reinforced by mainstream media, powerful politicians, influencers of popular culture and in academic discourse”, he added.

The report emphasised that critiques of Islam should never be conflated with Islamophobia, adding that international human rights law protects individuals, not religions. The criticism of the ideas, leaders, symbols or practices of Islam is not Islamophobic in itself, the Special Rapporteur stressed, unless it is accompanied by hatred or bias towards Muslims in general.

Take ‘all necessary measures’

“I strongly encourage States to take all necessary measures to combat direct and indirect forms of discrimination against Muslims and prohibit any advocacy of religious hatred that constitutes incitement to violence”, the UN expert said.

Special Rapporteurs are part of the so-called Special Procedures mandate of the Human Rights Council and are not UN staff, nor do they receive a salary. They serve entirely in their individual capacity.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden seeks dismissal of 'sanctuary' funding dispute at Supreme Court

President Joe Bidens administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss three pending appeals on former President Donald Trumps effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refu...

Biden meets with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

President Joe Biden met on Thursday for more than an hour with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White Houses planned pursuit of a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling U.S. infrastructure. The big hurdle, as it has...

New Zealanders urged to evacuate after earthquakes trigger tsunami warnings

Thousands of New Zealanders on the east coast of the countrys North Island evacuated to higher ground on Friday after a third offshore earthquake in less than eight hours triggered tsunami sirens and warnings. Workers, students and resident...

U.S. adds Myanmar ministries, military businesses to trade blacklist

The United States on Thursday unveiled new measures to punish Myanmars army for its Feb. 1 coup, adding the countrys ministries of defense and home affairs and its top military conglomerates to a trade blacklist. Washington has also subject...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021