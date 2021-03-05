Left Menu

U.S. adds Myanmar ministries, army conglomerates to trade blacklist

The actions come in response to the escalating crackdown and violence in Myanmar, where people took to the streets protesting against the military takeover that overthrew country's elected officials including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who had won a national election in November. Police broke up demonstrations with tear gas and gunfire in several cities across the country. The United Nations said that at least 54 people have been killed since the coup.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 03:18 IST
U.S. adds Myanmar ministries, army conglomerates to trade blacklist

The United States on Thursday unveiled new penalties to punish Myanmar's army for its Feb. 1 coup, adding the country's ministries of defense and home affairs and its top military conglomerates to a trade blacklist.

Washington has also subjected Myanmar to 'military end use' export control restrictions, requiring its U.S. suppliers to seek difficult-to-obtain U.S. licences to ship it certain items. The actions come in response to the escalating crackdown and violence in Myanmar, where people took to the streets protesting against the military takeover that overthrew country's elected officials including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who had won a national election in November.

Police broke up demonstrations with tear gas and gunfire in several cities across the country. The United Nations said that at least 54 people have been killed since the coup. More than 1,700 people had been arrested, including 29 journalists. "We will not allow the Burmese military to continue to benefit from access to items subject to the Export Administration Regulations," the Commerce Department said in a statement, adding that it was reviewing further potential action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden seeks dismissal of 'sanctuary' funding dispute at Supreme Court

President Joe Bidens administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss three pending appeals on former President Donald Trumps effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refu...

Biden meets with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

President Joe Biden met on Thursday for more than an hour with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White Houses planned pursuit of a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling U.S. infrastructure. The big hurdle, as it has...

New Zealanders urged to evacuate after earthquakes trigger tsunami warnings

Thousands of New Zealanders on the east coast of the countrys North Island evacuated to higher ground on Friday after a third offshore earthquake in less than eight hours triggered tsunami sirens and warnings. Workers, students and resident...

U.S. adds Myanmar ministries, military businesses to trade blacklist

The United States on Thursday unveiled new measures to punish Myanmars army for its Feb. 1 coup, adding the countrys ministries of defense and home affairs and its top military conglomerates to a trade blacklist. Washington has also subject...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021