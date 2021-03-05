Left Menu

Biden meets with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

The big hurdle, as it has been for more than a decade, remains how to pay for trillions of dollars in new spending when neither Congress nor lawmakers have been willing to raise taxes or find new sources of revenue. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with House of Representatives members including Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, and congressman Sam Graves, the panel's top Republican.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 04:02 IST
Biden meets with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

President Joe Biden met on Thursday for more than an hour with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White House's planned pursuit of a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling U.S. infrastructure. The big hurdle, as it has been for more than a decade, remains how to pay for trillions of dollars in new spending when neither Congress nor lawmakers have been willing to raise taxes or find new sources of revenue.

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with House of Representatives members including Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, and congressman Sam Graves, the panel's top Republican. Biden said at the beginning of the meeting that he aimed for the United States to "once again lead the world across the board in infrastructure" and said doing so "makes us a hell of a lot more competitive around the world." The White House has declined to say how much Biden will seek to spend on infrastructure or how he would pay for it.

DeFazio said after the meeting that Biden "wants to move as quickly as possible. He wants it to be very big and he feels that this is the key to the recovery package." Graves said the infrastructure plan must be bipartisan and that a funding mechanism was needed.

"It cannot be a 'my way or the highway' approach like last Congress," Graves said, referring to previous Democratic legislation. "A highway bill cannot grow into a multi-trillion dollar catch-all bill, or it will lose Republican support." Biden last month met with a bipartisan groups of senators on infrastructure.

Democrats narrowly control both the House and Senate. Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump failed to agree with lawmakers on a major bill to repair and replace aging and dangerous bridges, airports, water pipes and other projects. As a presidential candidate, Biden pledged to invest $2 trillion in fixing highways, bridges and airports; building climate-resilient homes; wiring cities for broadband internet; and encouraging the manufacturing of fuel-efficient cars and installing electric vehicle charging stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden seeks dismissal of 'sanctuary' funding dispute at Supreme Court

President Joe Bidens administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss three pending appeals on former President Donald Trumps effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refu...

Biden meets with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

President Joe Biden met on Thursday for more than an hour with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White Houses planned pursuit of a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling U.S. infrastructure. The big hurdle, as it has...

New Zealanders urged to evacuate after earthquakes trigger tsunami warnings

Thousands of New Zealanders on the east coast of the countrys North Island evacuated to higher ground on Friday after a third offshore earthquake in less than eight hours triggered tsunami sirens and warnings. Workers, students and resident...

U.S. adds Myanmar ministries, military businesses to trade blacklist

The United States on Thursday unveiled new measures to punish Myanmars army for its Feb. 1 coup, adding the countrys ministries of defense and home affairs and its top military conglomerates to a trade blacklist. Washington has also subject...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021