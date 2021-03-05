Hong Kong legislature elections likely deferred to Sept 2022 -SCMP

Elections for Hong Kong's legislature will likely be deferred to September 2022 amid plans for a major overhaul to the city's electoral system, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

A senior Chinese official on Thursday said the Chinese parliament will discuss a draft decision to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system during its annual meeting set to begin later on Friday.

